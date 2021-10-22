Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $984.20 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,729,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,973 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $984,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 75,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,016,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth about $2,439,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 87.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 221,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,780,000 after acquiring an additional 102,943 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.2% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 25,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,889,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $57.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $56.66 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.92. The firm has a market cap of $128.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.