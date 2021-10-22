Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 937,191 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 0.6% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,893,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

UNP opened at $233.25 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $171.50 and a 52-week high of $232.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $152.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.42.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.