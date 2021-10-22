Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 13,345,028 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,130,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 13,345,028 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Intel worth $1,579,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 189.2% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 60.4% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Intel by 270.4% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.62.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $49.82 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $202.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.67 and a 200-day moving average of $56.19.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

