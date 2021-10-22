Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 2,610,299 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,038,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,610,299 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.9% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.64% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $2,961,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 20,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $170.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $509.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $95.24 and a 52-week high of $171.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.81.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

