Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 794,222 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,852,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 794,222 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,346,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 196.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter valued at $43,000. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $112.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.17. The company has a market cap of $217.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.75, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on CVX shares. Redburn Partners raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.