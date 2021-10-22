Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.56

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.56 and traded as high as $6.58. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund shares last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 468,625 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JQC. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,562,000. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 10,021,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $67,644,000 after buying an additional 668,719 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 34.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,395,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,168,000 after buying an additional 619,226 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 35.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,179,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,713,000 after purchasing an additional 565,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 56.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,314,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,547,000 after purchasing an additional 474,627 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC)

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

