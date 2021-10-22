NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) Declares Dividend of $1.00

NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) announced a dividend on Friday, October 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th.

NVEC stock opened at $68.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $331.06 million, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.13. NVE has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $81.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.30 and a 200-day moving average of $70.61.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.15 million during the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 53.75%.

In related news, CFO Curt A. Reynders sold 466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total transaction of $33,258.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NVE by 62.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in NVE in the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in NVE by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. 68.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised NVE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

