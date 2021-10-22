NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Sets New 1-Year High at $231.26

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $231.26 and last traded at $229.05, with a volume of 260195 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $226.92.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $219.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $575.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.62.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $2,034,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $78,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 440,000 shares of company stock valued at $87,344,500. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,835 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,794,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,706,711 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,445,195,000 after purchasing an additional 186,152 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $8,055,000. Institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

