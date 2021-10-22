Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Trading Down 7%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.83 and last traded at $7.87. Approximately 273,610 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 46,599,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.46.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OCGN. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.80 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocugen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average is $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 25.13 and a quick ratio of 25.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -25.68 and a beta of 4.47.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Analysts forecast that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Ocugen news, CFO Sanjay Subramanian sold 7,990 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $79,580.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Uday Kompella sold 10,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 560,674 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 469,721 shares of company stock valued at $4,010,294 over the last 90 days. 3.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCGN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen in the second quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ocugen by 50.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen in the second quarter worth $55,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ocugen by 41.8% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen in the second quarter worth $80,000. 28.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

