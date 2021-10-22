ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) Market Cap Hits $2.37 Million

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC on exchanges. ODIN PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $2.37 million and approximately $14,611.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded up 9.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00071292 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00073671 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.26 or 0.00108027 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,343.44 or 0.99888726 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,923.37 or 0.06494496 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00022434 BTC.

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Profile

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol . The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

