Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock Position Boosted by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ODFL. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.74.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $318.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.20 and a 52-week high of $320.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. On average, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

