Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock Position Raised by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ODFL. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,613,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 253.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 238,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,231,000 after buying an additional 170,613 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 66,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,935,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 211,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,772,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $318.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $290.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.17. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.20 and a 52-week high of $320.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.74.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

