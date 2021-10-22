Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) PT Raised to $300.00 at Bank of America

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the transportation company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ODFL. Wolfe Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a hold rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $268.74.

ODFL opened at $318.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $290.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.17. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12 month low of $185.20 and a 12 month high of $320.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after acquiring an additional 18,051 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 150,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,067,000 after acquiring an additional 46,260 shares during the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

