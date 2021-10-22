OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 21,745 Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VPOP)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VPOP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 21.75% of Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $13.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.91.

