OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $259,000 in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the second quarter worth $1,077,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Glaukos in the second quarter valued at $246,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Glaukos in the second quarter valued at $3,974,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 6.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,919 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,106,000 after acquiring an additional 47,914 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,810,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $408,037,000 after acquiring an additional 150,310 shares during the period.

Get Glaukos alerts:

GKOS stock opened at $45.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.42 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.85. Glaukos Co. has a 52 week low of $43.71 and a 52 week high of $99.00.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $78.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

GKOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Glaukos from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Glaukos from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair lowered shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.89.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.