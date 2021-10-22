OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $243,000 Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (NYSEARCA:PJUN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.15% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New in the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 12,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 34,296 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PJUN opened at $31.74 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $31.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.08.

