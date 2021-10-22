OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $294,000 Investment in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TNA. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,617,000. HRT Financial LP grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 1,901.7% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 209,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,774,000 after purchasing an additional 199,265 shares in the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 10.6% in the second quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,161,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 12.8% in the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 31,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter.

TNA opened at $93.37 on Friday. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a one year low of $31.08 and a one year high of $108.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.89.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

