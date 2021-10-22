OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CDXC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ChromaDex by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,172,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,630,000 after acquiring an additional 275,467 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after purchasing an additional 79,312 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 17,240 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the 1st quarter valued at about $922,000. 29.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CDXC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

ChromaDex stock opened at $6.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.30. ChromaDex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.64.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 37.51% and a negative return on equity of 76.33%. The business had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChromaDex Profile

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

