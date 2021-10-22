OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 840 iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $278.30 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $186.93 and a 1 year high of $278.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $270.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.50.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

