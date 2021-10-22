OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $315,000 Position in AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PFLD)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PFLD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.57% of AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000.

Shares of PFLD opened at $25.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.28. AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $23.98 and a 52 week high of $25.58.

