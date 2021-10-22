OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:EMIF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

NASDAQ EMIF opened at $24.72 on Friday. iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $19.78 and a twelve month high of $25.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.48.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Profile

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Infrastructure Index (the Index).

