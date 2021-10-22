Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Announces Earnings Results

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 27.80%.

OSBC stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $386.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.42. Old Second Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average of $12.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, Director Dennis L. Klaeser purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Hugh H. Mclean purchased 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $80,721.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 147,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,912.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 88,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,036,708. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Old Second Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 394.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Old Second Bancorp worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on OSBC. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

