Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Shares Gap Up to $26.80

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.80, but opened at $27.92. Olema Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $30.84, with a volume of 24,748 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Olema Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.82.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $135,003.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,024.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Cyrus Harmon sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $299,640.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,075,546 shares in the company, valued at $26,856,383.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,709 shares of company stock worth $1,597,930 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLMA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 165.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,117 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 112.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,211,000 after purchasing an additional 768,311 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,208,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 708.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 187,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,866,000. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

