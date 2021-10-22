Olin (NYSE:OLN) Releases Earnings Results

Olin (NYSE:OLN) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Olin had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

Olin stock traded up $3.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.32. 79,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,233. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.17. Olin has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $52.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of -46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Olin from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Olin in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Olin from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

In other news, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,778,768.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $148,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Olin stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,388,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930,144 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.87% of Olin worth $64,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

