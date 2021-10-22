Olin (NYSE:OLN) Shares Gap Up to $51.57

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $51.57, but opened at $53.14. Olin shares last traded at $54.32, with a volume of 20,266 shares.

OLN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Olin from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of -46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $148,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,778,768.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Olin during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Olin during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Olin during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Olin during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Olin during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

