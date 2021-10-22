Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Insider Marty D. Hahnfeld Sells 22,900 Shares of Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 22,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $609,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of OLO stock opened at $27.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.30. Olo Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $49.00.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.17 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OLO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in OLO by 5.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in OLO by 25.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OLO during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in OLO by 137.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

