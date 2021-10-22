OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Releases Earnings Results

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 29.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share.

NYSE OMF traded down $4.94 on Thursday, hitting $55.35. 4,346,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,837. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.91 and a 200 day moving average of $57.40. OneMain has a twelve month low of $34.24 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 2.03.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $250,583.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 241,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,014,530.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $637,583,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OneMain stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 497,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 82,778 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of OneMain worth $29,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on OMF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on OneMain in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

