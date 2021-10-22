OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Releases Earnings Results

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 29.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share.
NYSE OMF traded down $4.94 on Thursday, hitting $55.35. 4,346,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,837. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.91 and a 200 day moving average of $57.40. OneMain has a twelve month low of $34.24 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 2.03.
In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $250,583.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 241,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,014,530.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $637,583,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have commented on OMF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on OneMain in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.
About OneMain
OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.
