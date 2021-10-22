ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Acquired by Rodgers Brothers Inc.

Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,050 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1,305.9% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,708,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231,226 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,059,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,395,843,000 after buying an additional 1,740,062 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 15.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,841,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,269,000 after purchasing an additional 662,379 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 23.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,836,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,699,000 after purchasing an additional 531,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,477,000. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OKE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.36. 5,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,704,591. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $66.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.25.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.38%.

OKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

