ONEOK, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ONEOK in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.91. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OKE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $64.31 on Friday. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $66.29. The stock has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.69 and a 200 day moving average of $54.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,223,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,794,431,000 after buying an additional 286,257 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,059,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,395,843,000 after buying an additional 1,740,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,046,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,671,764,000 after buying an additional 1,273,169 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,999,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,883,000 after buying an additional 267,667 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,880,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,446,000 after buying an additional 1,171,656 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 263.38%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

