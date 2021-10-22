Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) PT Raised to C$125.00

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ONEXF. Scotiabank upped their target price on Onex from C$107.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their target price on Onex from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Onex from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.20.

ONEXF opened at $78.95 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.24 and a 200 day moving average of $70.68. Onex has a 52-week low of $41.98 and a 52-week high of $79.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.64.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Onex had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 73.67%. The company had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter.

About Onex

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the investing and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the asset and wealth management activities provided to private equity, public equity, and credit investing platforms.

