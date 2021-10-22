Onex (TSE:ONEX) PT Raised to C$125.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Onex (TSE:ONEX) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$125.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.93% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Onex from C$107.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Onex from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Onex from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get Onex alerts:

ONEX stock opened at C$97.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$89.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$87.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.28. Onex has a 52-week low of C$56.12 and a 52-week high of C$98.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Onex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.