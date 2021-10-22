Oppenheimer Comments on The Carlyle Group Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for The Carlyle Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.76 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 38.32%.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC upgraded The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

CG opened at $54.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The Carlyle Group has a one year low of $24.43 and a one year high of $54.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

In other news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 1,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $90,820,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,149,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,152,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $41,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,929,792 shares of company stock worth $532,749,616 over the last three months. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $775,123,000 after purchasing an additional 537,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,028,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093,214 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,764,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,904,000 after purchasing an additional 971,904 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,272,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,119,000 after purchasing an additional 797,601 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,939,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,026 shares during the period. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

