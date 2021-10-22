Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for SEI Investments in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.97. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $485.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.33 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 27.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

SEIC opened at $63.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.56. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $48.70 and a 52 week high of $64.81.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,857,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 240.1% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 204,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,448,000 after buying an additional 144,221 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 62,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,045,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.