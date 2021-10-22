OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Insider Sells $1,130,516.58 in Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total transaction of $1,130,516.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

OPRX opened at $98.00 on Friday. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52-week low of $19.13 and a 52-week high of $98.15. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 816.67 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.17.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.35 million. On average, research analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on OPRX. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in OptimizeRx by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 7.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 8.8% during the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

