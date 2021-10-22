OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Insider Sells $1,130,516.58 in Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total transaction of $1,130,516.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
OPRX opened at $98.00 on Friday. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52-week low of $19.13 and a 52-week high of $98.15. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 816.67 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.17.
OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.35 million. On average, research analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in OptimizeRx by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 7.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC lifted its position in OptimizeRx by 8.8% during the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in OptimizeRx during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.
About OptimizeRx
OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.
