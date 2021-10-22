Origin Protocol (OGN) Reaches Market Cap of $292.96 Million

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Origin Protocol has a total market capitalization of $292.96 million and $30.16 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.83 or 0.00001371 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Origin Protocol has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00046991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.80 or 0.00213713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.87 or 0.00103505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00010989 BTC.

About Origin Protocol

Origin Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 351,815,555 coins. The official website for Origin Protocol is www.originprotocol.com . The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . The Reddit community for Origin Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Origin is an open-source platform that enables the creation of peer-to-peer marketplaces and e-commerce applications. The Origin Platform initially targets the global sharing economy, allowing buyers and sellers of fractional use goods and services (car-sharing, service-based tasks, home-sharing, etc.) to transact on the distributed, open web. Using the Ethereum blockchain and Interplanetary File System (IPFS), the platform and its community participants can interact in a peer-to-peer fashion, allowing for the creation and booking of services and goods without traditional intermediaries. “

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

