Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) EVP Sells $1,488,904.72 in Stock

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 75,464 shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $1,488,904.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:OCDX opened at $19.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $15.14 and a 12 month high of $22.99.
Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.39 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.
About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.
