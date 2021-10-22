Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) EVP Sells $1,488,904.72 in Stock

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 75,464 shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $1,488,904.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCDX opened at $19.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $15.14 and a 12 month high of $22.99.

Get Ortho Clinical Diagnostics alerts:

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.39 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at about $1,017,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 4.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after buying an additional 11,216 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 9.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,481,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,718,000 after buying an additional 130,714 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 6.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 873,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,710,000 after buying an additional 49,226 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at about $17,942,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

About Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.