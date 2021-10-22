Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Osisko Gold Ltd is a mining company which is engaged in exploration and mining for gold and other precious metals. Osisko Gold Ltd is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$21.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.00.

OR opened at $12.41 on Tuesday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 206.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.44.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.0437 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.95%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 18.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 185,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 6.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. 52.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

