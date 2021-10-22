Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.20 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Shares of PPBI opened at $44.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.40. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.00%.

PPBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,104 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $15,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

