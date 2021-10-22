PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $54.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.41% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the Bank). The Company provides commercial banking services, including real estate, construction, and commercial loans, and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses. PacWest offers additional products and services through its CapitalSource and Square 1 Bank divisions. Its CapitalSource Division provides asset-based, equipment, real estate and security cash flow loans and treasury management services to established middle market businesses on a national basis. Its Square 1 Bank Division offers a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with offices located in key innovation hubs across the United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.27.

Shares of PACW opened at $47.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.60. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.53.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $327.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.04 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

