PAID (NASDAQ:PAYD) Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of PAID, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYD) dropped 4.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.62. Approximately 525 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.64.

About PAID (NASDAQ:PAYD)

Paid, Inc provides an all in one e-Commerce as a service platform to businesses spanning multiple industries. It combines an intuitive website builder & e-Commerce store with a proprietary shipping AI engine and payments processing through one platform. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Service; Shipping Calculator Services; Brewery Management Software; Merchant Processing Services; and Shipping Coordination and Label Generation Services.

