Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 9.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 697.2% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 102,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 89,378 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,433,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,955,000 after purchasing an additional 740,235 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 924,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,534,000 after purchasing an additional 244,467 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,594,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total value of $251,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $16,961,986.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,804,229 shares of company stock valued at $142,004,759. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.11.

PLTR opened at $24.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.79. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $48.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.36.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $375.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.60 million.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

