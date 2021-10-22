Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) versus Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Head-To-Head Comparison

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) and Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Palomar and Universal Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palomar 5.95% 4.20% 2.02% Universal Insurance 2.44% -5.30% -1.25%

89.8% of Palomar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.5% of Universal Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Palomar shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of Universal Insurance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Palomar and Universal Insurance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palomar $168.46 million 12.20 $6.26 million $0.35 231.43 Universal Insurance $1.07 billion 0.40 $19.10 million ($0.90) -15.13

Universal Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Palomar. Universal Insurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Palomar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Palomar has a beta of -0.28, indicating that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Insurance has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Palomar and Universal Insurance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palomar 0 1 2 0 2.67 Universal Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Palomar presently has a consensus target price of $89.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.88%. Given Palomar’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Palomar is more favorable than Universal Insurance.

Summary

Palomar beats Universal Insurance on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc. operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance. The company was founded on October 4, 2013 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution. The company was founded by Bradley I. Meier on November 13, 1990 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

