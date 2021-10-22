Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Receives $41.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.25.

PAAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Amundi acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the second quarter valued at $32,047,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the second quarter valued at $22,661,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,242,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,391,000 after purchasing an additional 402,333 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 105.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 393,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 49.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,125,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,145,000 after purchasing an additional 372,285 shares during the last quarter. 44.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.76. 1,414,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,528,452. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $22.27 and a 1 year high of $39.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.73.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $382.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

