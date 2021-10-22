Pao Novatek (LON:NVTK) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $251.82

Shares of Pao Novatek (LON:NVTK) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 251.82 ($3.29) and traded as high as GBX 267.40 ($3.49). Pao Novatek shares last traded at GBX 266.90 ($3.49), with a volume of 64,124 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 251.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 220.29.

About Pao Novatek (LON:NVTK)

Novatek PAO is a natural gas production company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and production, processing, transportation and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. The Company’s primary production assets are located in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region (YNAO). The Company delivers its natural gas on the Russian Federation’s domestic market and liquid hydrocarbons on both the Russian domestic and international markets.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pao Novatek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pao Novatek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.