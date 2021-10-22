Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics that treat infectious disease agents. The Company’s lead product candidate, omadacycline, is a tetracycline-derived antibiotic being developed for use as a first-line monotherapy for serious community-acquired bacterial infections where antibiotic resistance is of concern for treating physicians. Its second product candidate, WC 3035 is a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Transcept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ PRTK opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $11.23. The company has a market cap of $233.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.63.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $57.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.85 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 32,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $163,993.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 954,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,077.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Evan Loh sold 33,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $173,726.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,034,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,295,569.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,419 shares of company stock valued at $432,225. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,478,440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after buying an additional 31,111 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,024 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 60.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,374 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 50,850 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,015 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 60,355 shares during the last quarter. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

