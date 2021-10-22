PayBX Hits One Day Volume of $18,810.00 (AXPR)

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Over the last seven days, PayBX has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar. PayBX has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PayBX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00047152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.47 or 0.00210862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.82 or 0.00104758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00010941 BTC.

PayBX Profile

PayBX is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 coins and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 coins. PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . PayBX’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . The official website for PayBX is www.paybx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

PayBX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayBX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

