Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $400.00 to $500.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Paycom Software traded as high as $532.13 and last traded at $531.58, with a volume of 6764 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $512.63.

PAYC has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $457.33.

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total transaction of $680,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $142,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,955. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,925,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $699,786,000 after buying an additional 32,115 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,642,000 after buying an additional 24,441 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 9.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,440 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,135,000 after buying an additional 62,692 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 14.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 660,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $240,108,000 after buying an additional 83,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.6% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 573,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,307,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 181.99, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $488.99 and a 200 day moving average of $409.71.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. Equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Company Profile (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

