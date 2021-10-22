Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $400.00 to $500.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Paycom Software traded as high as $532.13 and last traded at $531.58, with a volume of 6764 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $512.63.
PAYC has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $457.33.
In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total transaction of $680,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon Evans sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.12, for a total value of $142,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,949,955. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 181.99, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $488.99 and a 200 day moving average of $409.71.
Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $242.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%. Equities analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.
Paycom Software Company Profile (NYSE:PAYC)
Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.
