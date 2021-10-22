Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paycor HCM Inc. creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc. is based in CINCINNATI. “

PYCR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.50.

PYCR stock opened at $32.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.38. Paycor HCM has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $39.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion and a PE ratio of 139.26.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $88.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.66 million. As a group, analysts expect that Paycor HCM will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 11,945,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $367,906,277.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Paycor HCM stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

