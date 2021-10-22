PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Insider Buys £126.72 in Stock

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) insider Nick Wiles purchased 18 shares of PayPoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 704 ($9.20) per share, for a total transaction of £126.72 ($165.56).

Nick Wiles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Nick Wiles bought 18 shares of PayPoint stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 710 ($9.28) per share, for a total transaction of £127.80 ($166.97).

On Friday, August 13th, Nick Wiles purchased 15,000 shares of PayPoint stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 636 ($8.31) per share, with a total value of £95,400 ($124,640.71).

LON:PAY traded up GBX 15.85 ($0.21) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 717.85 ($9.38). 240,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,376. The stock has a market capitalization of £493.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.50. PayPoint plc has a one year low of GBX 485 ($6.34) and a one year high of GBX 735 ($9.60). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 690.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,031.87.

Separately, Liberum Capital upgraded PayPoint to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

PayPoint Company Profile

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

