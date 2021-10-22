PBF Energy Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of PBF Energy in a report released on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.36). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PBF Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.48) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PBF. Wolfe Research lowered PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

NYSE:PBF opened at $15.38 on Friday. PBF Energy has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $18.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average of $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.98.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.23). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 59.77% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 83,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in PBF Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 4.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

